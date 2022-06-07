7-6-2022 United Network Global News Desk with Kim & Sunny

Join Sunny and Kim as they give you an update on the world! Who destroyed the Georgia Guide Stones? Is there really a war in Ukraine? And Is the Deep State still around?

Hello everyone. Here is the OFFICIAL list of the Life Force/UNN threads and websites. Any other threads are not official.

LIFE FORCE GENERAL CHAT

Chat here! Ask questions. Team members who have been involved for awhile will do their best to answer. We are friends and compatriots in the fight to restore our planet. This thread is to share ideas and help each other out.

Click here to join: https://t.me/+Gu81IF6g7bhkNGVh

LIFE FORCE - UNN OFFICIAL NEWS

https://t.me/+_nEhKQBB8FpmYWQx

This thread is to share news from across the Globe

UNN Field Messengers News & Ideas

https://t.me/+SeZ1VZXJE-MwMTRh

LF INTRODUCTION TO KIM & CORE CONCEPTS CHANNEL

Scroll up when you get here to see introductory videos. This is great for newbies and understanding Kim's financial videos.

Click here to join: https://t.me/+r_yMlaXEbc45NmZh

LF NEW SUGGESTIONS - RECOMMENDATIONS

Interact and discuss project suggestions, ideas, technologies and more.

Click here to join: https://t.me/+8HpXXIqA0mZlMGIx (Same)

LIFE FORCE FOOD SOLUTIONS

Share and ask questions about how we grow food, best practices, etc.

https://t.me/+EUJBkfXYcHEzNDlh

CFR UPDATES

Where you can get updates and progress about what the CFR (Children and Family Restoration) Task Force and Team are working on.

https://t.me/+3g2Z6ZuswfdlYzlh

LIFE FORCE HEALTH & WELLNESS THREAD

Share and ask questions regarding health issues.

https://t.me/+OpwEsP_QrlM1MjMx

GHWC (Global Health & Wellness Consortium) Updates

https://t.me/+Ae2_9kPnE1s5MmZh

Life Force Essential Oils (Official):

Telegram thread: https://t.me/+CvhSDcgvHNM0ZmUx

Affiliate Link: https://www.doterra.com/US/en/site/onlinehealingcenter

Life Force Perfect Aminos- Body Health products (OFFICIAL)

Telegram thread: https://t.me/+lm6rUbXZBpJiODJh

Affiliate Link: https://affiliates.bodyhealth.com/1282.htm

Global Healing Products-Dr. Group - Official

Telegram thread: https://t.me/joinchat/colDBfL7WK82YTYx

Affiliate link: https://go.globalhealingcenter.com/c/3012576/971435/5534

LF URINE THERAPY:

https://t.me/+bXVI7zSRNakyZjFh

LF NANO SOMA - OFFICIAL

Telegram thread: https://t.me/joinchat/pIpSFFgzcX1hZDQx

Affiliate link: https://magicdichol.com/store/distribute?aff_id=6029

LF FOLIUM PX - OFFICIAL

Telegram thread: https://t.me/joinchat/uRPdK0DMC5NmMDE5

Affiliate link: https://foliumpx.com/?ap_id=TankandLisa

Life Force HAPPYGRAMS - to be added to the news.

Join the party! Submit feel good videos here to enjoy and for possible inclusion in the nightly broadcasts: https://t.me/+vDouMD-N10ZhZmFh

UN PLUS & UNN Q & A

Need help with your UN PLUS or UNN account? Check out this thread.

Click here to join: https://t.me/unn_and_un_plus_QandA

LF EDUCATION

Want to change the education system in your area? Learn more about the different programs that are available through LF.

Click here to join: https://t.me/joinchat/SdvhSCU7nif9_36i

OUR WEBSITES:

UNN News Channel: https://www.unitednetwork.news/

UN Plus - Entertainment Package: https://unitednet.plus/

UNN: https://www.unn.today/

GPRC: NEW SITE COMING SOON

GIA: NEW SITE COMING SOON

CFR: NEW SITE COMING SOON

GHWC: https://ghwc.global

LF Certified Health Products/Protocols: https://www.onlinehealingcenter.com/

LF Education: https://www.lifeforce.education/

Telegram (https://t.me/+Gu81IF6g7bhkNGVh)

Life Force General Chat (Official)

This is the place to discuss Life Force, ask questions. Please be kind to one another.

[email protected]

Or [email protected]