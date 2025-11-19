This New Wave Funk track launches with churning upright bass and robotic drum machine grooves, Reverb-soaked Gretsch guitars deliver expressive, pitch-bent riffs, trading lines with bright synths, metallic percussion, and glitchy samples, The hook explodes with layered robotic vocals, orchestral stabs, glass-break effects, and throbbing synths, Four-on-the-floor disco kick and heavy gated snare drive a buzzing synth bass that doubles the lead, adding cinematic 1980s grit, The production is sleek, tense, and precise, embodying a polished “Noir-Future” aesthetic





Got a truth bomb in my pocket, a roll in my stride, Lady, don't bore me with your mainstream guile, There ain't no fact you can spin, I've done my research wide, Got a truth bomb in my pocket, ready to deploy. Now let's find a place where we can spread the light, Got a truth bomb in my pocket, primed for the fight, You talk 'bout 5G towers, chemtrails in the sky, My blood boils, but I won't let their lies pass by. I didn't come here to listen to your pharma jive, Got a truth bomb in my pocket, ready to thrive, Tune in to my signal, hear the truth I recite, Or tomorrow's truth will be censored, out of sight. There ain't no fact you can hide, I've seen through the veil, Got a truth bomb in my pocket, ready to prevail, Now let's find a place where we can spread the light, Got a truth bomb in my pocket, ready for the fight.