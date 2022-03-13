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JOE ROGAN INTERVIEWS MAAJID NAWAZ
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213 views • March 13, 2022
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/xEIwVqiclsFd/
Maajid Nawaz is a former Islamist turned counter-extremism activist, author of multiple books, and public speaker. This interview with Maajid Nawaz nicely dovetails in parts with Reiner Fuellmich's Grand Jury series of videos.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xEIwVqiclsFd/
Maajid Nawaz is a former Islamist turned counter-extremism activist, author of multiple books, and public speaker. This interview with Maajid Nawaz nicely dovetails in parts with Reiner Fuellmich's Grand Jury series of videos.
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