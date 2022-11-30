"I heard of THINGS that are to take place.... on account of the elect" Enoch 1:2

On "Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts," with Jessica Knock and Dr Stephen Pidgeon.

The Cepher Chanoch (Enoch) is directed to the unsealing at the end.

"And trouble where we may stand very much alone." (Enoch)

The book of Enoch shows that the elect shall witness horrific events, like never before seen. Whilst "many will perish on the face of the earth," the elect will stand strong with a covering of protection and fulfil their duty to... "strengthen the elect" who are in danger of falling.

In Enoch 1:1, The word of the blessing of Chanoch, how he blessed the elect and the righteous, who were to exist in the time of trouble..... Referring to the time of Jacobs Trouble of Daniel 12:9-10 where the text refers to words that are sealed until the end of time.

We expound on this beautiful and authoritative book and how it speak with relevancy to our generation today and this generation is the generation this book was written for.



