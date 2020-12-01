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Words From The Lord: 12/2020: (2021) THE YEARS OF MY REDEEMED HAS COME!! - Exciting Message For First Fruits!! - "Words Of Warning & Encouragement" - Dream: "I Heard A Trumpet!!"
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111 views • December 08, 2021
THE YEAR OF MY REDEEMED IS COME
https://iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com/2020/12/the-year-of-my-redeemed-is-come.html
THE ELECT AND THE END OF TIMES CONFLICT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-BB2gcnHFs0
THE "NEW STATES" AND THE" POST APOCALYPTIC" WORLD, LISTEN TO WHAT THE SPIRIT SAYS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkOGOk4iBfY
Word Caterpillar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ss00qMZJtx0
Words of Warning and Words of Encouragement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lGTyYjcHRA
dream last night, I heard the trumpet ( December 2021 )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrdk71Vl72U
this dream is urgent ( December 2021 )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne9ShqpxkjA
dream last night, I heard the trumpet ( December 2021 )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrdk71Vl72U
very odd dream ( November 2021 )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fEBLQvIDFZE
The Beast was like a Leopard, A Lion, and a Bear... When they say Peace and Security
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6r_n1jU9Mf4
This happened during the December 4 Hanukkah Total Solar Eclipse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9tgmhIcBng
Obama's Legacy: The Biblical End of Days... December 4-12, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRLhMwsqA4Y
Obama's best 2016 jokes at the White House Correspondents' Dinner
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZZzw1QTy1w
___________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com/2020/12/the-year-of-my-redeemed-is-come.html
THE ELECT AND THE END OF TIMES CONFLICT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-BB2gcnHFs0
THE "NEW STATES" AND THE" POST APOCALYPTIC" WORLD, LISTEN TO WHAT THE SPIRIT SAYS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkOGOk4iBfY
Word Caterpillar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ss00qMZJtx0
Words of Warning and Words of Encouragement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lGTyYjcHRA
dream last night, I heard the trumpet ( December 2021 )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrdk71Vl72U
this dream is urgent ( December 2021 )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne9ShqpxkjA
dream last night, I heard the trumpet ( December 2021 )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrdk71Vl72U
very odd dream ( November 2021 )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fEBLQvIDFZE
The Beast was like a Leopard, A Lion, and a Bear... When they say Peace and Security
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6r_n1jU9Mf4
This happened during the December 4 Hanukkah Total Solar Eclipse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9tgmhIcBng
Obama's Legacy: The Biblical End of Days... December 4-12, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRLhMwsqA4Y
Obama's best 2016 jokes at the White House Correspondents' Dinner
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZZzw1QTy1w
___________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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