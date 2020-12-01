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Words From The Lord: 12/2020: (2021) THE YEARS OF MY REDEEMED HAS COME!! - Exciting Message For First Fruits!! - "Words Of Warning & Encouragement" - Dream: "I Heard A Trumpet!!"
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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111 views • December 08, 2021
THE YEAR OF MY REDEEMED IS COME
https://iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com/2020/12/the-year-of-my-redeemed-is-come.html

THE ELECT AND THE END OF TIMES CONFLICT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-BB2gcnHFs0

THE "NEW STATES" AND THE" POST APOCALYPTIC" WORLD, LISTEN TO WHAT THE SPIRIT SAYS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkOGOk4iBfY

Word Caterpillar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ss00qMZJtx0

Words of Warning and Words of Encouragement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lGTyYjcHRA

dream last night, I heard the trumpet ( December 2021 )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrdk71Vl72U

this dream is urgent ( December 2021 )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne9ShqpxkjA

dream last night, I heard the trumpet ( December 2021 )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrdk71Vl72U

very odd dream ( November 2021 )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fEBLQvIDFZE

The Beast was like a Leopard, A Lion, and a Bear... When they say Peace and Security
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6r_n1jU9Mf4

This happened during the December 4 Hanukkah Total Solar Eclipse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9tgmhIcBng

Obama's Legacy: The Biblical End of Days... December 4-12, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRLhMwsqA4Y

Obama's best 2016 jokes at the White House Correspondents' Dinner
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZZzw1QTy1w
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