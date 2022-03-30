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Everyone Needs to See This! New Series Is All About the Black Goo, the Potion & the Brain Chip! [27.03.2022]
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830 views • March 30, 2022
Severance — Official Trailer | Apple TV+
3,109,838 views Jan 18, 2022
https://youtu.be/xEQP4VVuyrY
Severance (TV Series 2022- ) - IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11280740/
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
#ID2020
https://z.cicort.com/825/3489
https://www.reddit.com/r/InsurrectionEarth/comments/eg5642/big_pharma_and_microsoft_are_teaming_up_in/
https://hnewswire.com/big-pharma-and-microsoft-are-teaming-up-in-something-called-the-id2020-alliance/
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/big-pharma-microsoft-silicon-valley-id2020-alliance-combine-vaccinations-with-implantable-microchip-digital-id-mark-beast-end-times/
https://theremnants.info/big-pharma-and-microsoft-are-teaming-up-in-something-called-the-id2020-alliance-preparing-the-way-for-the-mark-of-the-beast/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msMrXv1P81A
https://magazine.whatfinger.com/view/?linkid=11741
02. dec 2019
https://borsen.dk/sponsoreret/betal-med-en-chip-i-haanden-dit-ur-eller-ansigtet-fremtidens-digitale-betalinger-er-usynlige
12. nov 2018
https://ing.dk/artikel/fagforeninger-raaber-vagt-gevaer-rfid-chips-ansatte-221829
#DigitalID #VaccineMicrochip
ID2020 and partners launch program to provide digital ID with vaccines
https://www.biometricupdate.com/201909/id2020-and-partners-launch-program-to-provide-digital-id-with-vaccines
#RFID = Radio-Frequency-IDentification = #Biohacking
Biohacking er allerede i Danmark:
Aalborg University AAU - Alumni Association Copenhagen
Title: Adoption of Human Microchip Implants for Business Organizations
Project Period: February – June 2019
https://projekter.aau.dk/projekter/files/306507485/Adoption_of_Human_Microchip_Implants_for_Business_Organizations___Podder__Ismail____Olsen_06.06.2019.pdf
https://ing.dk/artikel/danmark-kan-blive-rfid-fyrtarn-71795
Microsoft (Bill Gates) Own Patent '666' About Implanting Microchips in People
https://www.google.com/search?source=hp&;ei=xVyhXoWHFaXnsAek-KqoBA&q=patent+060606
http://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/microsoft-own-patent-666/
https://screenrant.com/coronavirus-microsoft-bill-gates-patent-666-explained/
https://twitter.com/officialmcafee/status/1251580245733449729
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wg7d8n456EzO/
https://youtu.be/RhxjqAt779A
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
What is a Psyop?: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Psyop&;t=h_&ia=web
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN 1989 Interview: What is Doublespeak, NPM- and NewSpeak?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!
28,153 Views mar 27, 2022
Call For An Uprising
63.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/bFHdCEu-3I4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
3,109,838 views Jan 18, 2022
https://youtu.be/xEQP4VVuyrY
Severance (TV Series 2022- ) - IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11280740/
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
#ID2020
https://z.cicort.com/825/3489
https://www.reddit.com/r/InsurrectionEarth/comments/eg5642/big_pharma_and_microsoft_are_teaming_up_in/
https://hnewswire.com/big-pharma-and-microsoft-are-teaming-up-in-something-called-the-id2020-alliance/
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/big-pharma-microsoft-silicon-valley-id2020-alliance-combine-vaccinations-with-implantable-microchip-digital-id-mark-beast-end-times/
https://theremnants.info/big-pharma-and-microsoft-are-teaming-up-in-something-called-the-id2020-alliance-preparing-the-way-for-the-mark-of-the-beast/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msMrXv1P81A
https://magazine.whatfinger.com/view/?linkid=11741
02. dec 2019
https://borsen.dk/sponsoreret/betal-med-en-chip-i-haanden-dit-ur-eller-ansigtet-fremtidens-digitale-betalinger-er-usynlige
12. nov 2018
https://ing.dk/artikel/fagforeninger-raaber-vagt-gevaer-rfid-chips-ansatte-221829
#DigitalID #VaccineMicrochip
ID2020 and partners launch program to provide digital ID with vaccines
https://www.biometricupdate.com/201909/id2020-and-partners-launch-program-to-provide-digital-id-with-vaccines
#RFID = Radio-Frequency-IDentification = #Biohacking
Biohacking er allerede i Danmark:
Aalborg University AAU - Alumni Association Copenhagen
Title: Adoption of Human Microchip Implants for Business Organizations
Project Period: February – June 2019
https://projekter.aau.dk/projekter/files/306507485/Adoption_of_Human_Microchip_Implants_for_Business_Organizations___Podder__Ismail____Olsen_06.06.2019.pdf
https://ing.dk/artikel/danmark-kan-blive-rfid-fyrtarn-71795
Microsoft (Bill Gates) Own Patent '666' About Implanting Microchips in People
https://www.google.com/search?source=hp&;ei=xVyhXoWHFaXnsAek-KqoBA&q=patent+060606
http://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/microsoft-own-patent-666/
https://screenrant.com/coronavirus-microsoft-bill-gates-patent-666-explained/
https://twitter.com/officialmcafee/status/1251580245733449729
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wg7d8n456EzO/
https://youtu.be/RhxjqAt779A
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
What is a Psyop?: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Psyop&;t=h_&ia=web
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN 1989 Interview: What is Doublespeak, NPM- and NewSpeak?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!
28,153 Views mar 27, 2022
Call For An Uprising
63.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/bFHdCEu-3I4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
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