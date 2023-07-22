BOMBSHELL REPORT: Massive US Operation in Tijuana Mexico at the San Ysidro Port of Entry

BOMBSHELL REPORT: Reporter Ben Bergquam uncovers massive US operation in Tijuana Mexico at the San Ysidro Port of Entry..
Joe Biden and the Democrats are using CB1 to hide the true numbers invading this country..
Ant trail invasion - Happening now in Tijuana Mexico at the San Ysidro Port of Entry! CBP1 being used by Joe Biden and the Democrats to hide the invasion that they’ve invited! Please RT and expose these traitors!
And stay tuned for our new episode of “Law & Border” today at 4pm eastern only on - Real America’s Voice News
@RealAmVoice
http://AmericasVoice.news
http://FrontlineAmerica.com
https://twitter.com/BenBergquam/status/1682832936867885056?s=20
