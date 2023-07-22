Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BOMBSHELL REPORT: Massive US Operation in Tijuana Mexico at the San Ysidro Port of Entry
channel image
GalacticStorm
2065 Subscribers
Shop now
208 views
Published 13 hours ago

BOMBSHELL REPORT: Reporter Ben Bergquam uncovers massive US operation in Tijuana Mexico at the San Ysidro Port of Entry..


Joe Biden and the Democrats are using CB1 to hide the true numbers invading this country..


Ant trail invasion - Happening now in Tijuana Mexico at the San Ysidro Port of Entry! CBP1 being used by Joe Biden and the Democrats to hide the invasion that they’ve invited! Please RT and expose these traitors!


And stay tuned for our new episode of “Law & Border” today at 4pm eastern only on - Real America’s Voice News

@RealAmVoice


http://AmericasVoice.news

http://FrontlineAmerica.com


https://twitter.com/BenBergquam/status/1682832936867885056?s=20

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket