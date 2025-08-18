Episode 1 - Bret Lueder talks about his newest book: Agents of Ascension: UFO PR

Welcome to the HIGH VIBE TRIBE where our goal is to vibrate our way outa this shit show! On this first episode my buddy Bret Lueder discusses his new book which weaves together the seemingly distinct realities of UFOlogy with Public Relations (PR) history. This is my very first zoom meeting that i've hosted and this video was fairly impromptu so please ignore my excess blinking and other technical difficulties and obvious lack of experience!





Get a copy of Bret's book here:

https://www.adventuresunlimitedpress.com/proddetail.php?prod=AAUF





Check out Bret's podcast Esoteric Guide

On Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nPLG3FcFcyro





And on Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EsotericGuide?e9s=src_v1_cmd