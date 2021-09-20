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FAUCI STILL DENIES NATURAL IMMUNITY IS SUPERIOR from theHighwire.com
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55 views • September 20, 2021
FAUCI STILL DENIES NATURAL IMMUNITY IS SUPERIOR
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/fauci-still-denies-natural-immunity-is-superior/
Study after study proves the strength of immunity in those previously infected by #Covid is stronger to those who are vaccinated. Even CNN’s resident medical talking head, Sanjay Gupta, recently questioned Fauci on growing evidence that natural infection trumps vaccine protection.
POSTED: September 20, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/fauci-still-denies-natural-immunity-is-superior/
Study after study proves the strength of immunity in those previously infected by #Covid is stronger to those who are vaccinated. Even CNN’s resident medical talking head, Sanjay Gupta, recently questioned Fauci on growing evidence that natural infection trumps vaccine protection.
POSTED: September 20, 2021
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