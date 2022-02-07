Woman Suspected of Being Abducted Has Neck Chained and Was Forced To Have 8 Children

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01/30/2022 A hot video online: A woman suspected of being abducted has her neck chained in a shabby room, has only thin clothes in sub-freezing weather, and was forced to have 8 children.