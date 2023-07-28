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Todd Callender: AI Language Translation, Military Mandates & Oath of Office Violations
Dr. Jane Ruby
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1361 views • July 28, 2023

Todd Callender announced a Clouthub language translation feature, TruthHub launching Aug 1st. He cited cases leading to withdrawal of the experimental vaccine military mandate, i.e., gene modification. Supreme Court case Molecular Pathology v Myriad Genetics held that gene changing mRNA results in a synthetic product; vaccinated people are a new species owned by patent holders-homo borg genesis. Project Proper Oath: Many elected officials did not take an oath of office in spite of being required to do so.  

https://clouthub.com

5smallstones.com 

Vaxxchoice.com 

Clouthub App, Language translation software, AI language translation, Military vaccine mandate, Military adverse reactions, public health emergency, Thirteenth amendment, Oath of Office violation, Oath of Office responsibilities, Project Proper Oath

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Keywords
public health emergencyoath of office violationclouthub applanguage translation softwareai language translationmilitary vaccine mandatemilitary adverse reactionsthirteenth amendmentoath of office responsibilitiesproject proper oath
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