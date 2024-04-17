The Truth About Cancer: Health Nugget 88 - Fight Cancer and Live a Healthier Life with Celery

Celery is not just a crunchy snack; it's a powerful ally in the fight against cancer. Packed with compounds like apigenin and luteolin, celery has been shown to induce programmed cell death in cancer cells and block pathways necessary for their growth. Beyond its anti-cancer properties, celery offers a multitude of health benefits, such as replenishing electrolytes, balancing pH levels, lowering cholesterol and blood pressure, preventing constipation, improving kidney function, and treating nervous disorders. Incorporating celery into daily meals, whether in salads, smoothies, or as a dip for peanut butter, provides a delicious and nutritious way to stay healthy. It's essential to opt for organic celery to avoid pesticide residue, as conventional celery ranks high on the "Dirty Dozen" list. With its affordability, availability, and nutrient density, celery is a must-have for anyone aiming for a cancer-free lifestyle.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ty & Charlene Bollinger are the Founders of The Truth About Cancer and The Truth About Vaccines. They are Christians, proud parents of four children, business owners and Health Freedom Activists. Charlene recently started a toxic free, luxury skincare line of perfect skincare products - CHARLIS. Charlene & Ty just launched the World Premiere of their latest 9 episode documentary series, Propaganda EXPOSED! [UNCENSORED]. Together they are proud members of the "Disinformation Dozen" risking everything to bring the truth about cancer, vaccines, and real medicine, that saves countless lives into the world, for you.

Ty and Charlene have been on this mission together to reach as many people around the world with the truth that saves lives as they can and they need your help! As you know they are being censored with many other truth tellers.

Please support their mission by sharing this video! Next, you can support them by going to www.thetruthaboutcancer.com and signing up for their FREE Newsletter!

Also, join Ty & Charlene on Alt Social Media platforms where the TRUTH is allowed and join the discussion there

Follow, Subscribe, & SHARE:

1. Telegram: https://t.me/TheTruthAboutCancer_Vaccines

2. GAB: https://gab.com/TyCharleneBollinger

3. GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/cancertruth

4. TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@TheTruthAboutCancer

5. CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/TheTruthAboutCancer

6. Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vX3lcHH4Dvp0/

7. Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutCancerOfficial

8. Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thetruthaboutcancer