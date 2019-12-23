© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US DOLLAR GOLD CORRELATION, TREASURIES… Q&A with Lynette Zang and Eric Griffin
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • December 23, 2019
New to ITM Trading? Get your FREE ITM INVESTMENT GUIDE:
http://info.itmtrading.com/thanks-yt-free-guide/?ytvQA03122019
Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/us-dollar-gold-correlation-treasuries-qa-lynette-zang-eric-griffin/
Question 1. John E: What is it exactly that goes on in the markets that causes the daily rises/falls in the relationship between the U.S. dollar and gold?
Question 2. Liam C: If fiat currencies are doomed and the SDR is backed only by fiat currencies what good is the SDR?
Question 3. Paul F: What does a gold backed currency mean today? If one were naive enough to believe that Fort Knox has 8000+ Tons of gold stored, would that constitute a gold backed currency?
Question 4. Lem J: In the case of a reset, should I be in Treasuries? Won’t they go the same way as the dollar value? I’m guessing that the only bonds, if any, that I want to hold through the coming upheaval may be corporate bonds.
Question 5. Eric R: I note that countries such as Russian, China, Iran, and others are developing methods to circumvent the petrodollar by finding alternate ways to pay for oil without the dollar. If their effort is successful and the worldwide demand for the dollar decreases, does it follow that dollars once used for oil will flow back to the United States because they are no longer needed? And if this is so, will it accelerate inflation in the U.S.?
Future questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
http://info.itmtrading.com/thanks-yt-free-guide/?ytvQA03122019
Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/us-dollar-gold-correlation-treasuries-qa-lynette-zang-eric-griffin/
Question 1. John E: What is it exactly that goes on in the markets that causes the daily rises/falls in the relationship between the U.S. dollar and gold?
Question 2. Liam C: If fiat currencies are doomed and the SDR is backed only by fiat currencies what good is the SDR?
Question 3. Paul F: What does a gold backed currency mean today? If one were naive enough to believe that Fort Knox has 8000+ Tons of gold stored, would that constitute a gold backed currency?
Question 4. Lem J: In the case of a reset, should I be in Treasuries? Won’t they go the same way as the dollar value? I’m guessing that the only bonds, if any, that I want to hold through the coming upheaval may be corporate bonds.
Question 5. Eric R: I note that countries such as Russian, China, Iran, and others are developing methods to circumvent the petrodollar by finding alternate ways to pay for oil without the dollar. If their effort is successful and the worldwide demand for the dollar decreases, does it follow that dollars once used for oil will flow back to the United States because they are no longer needed? And if this is so, will it accelerate inflation in the U.S.?
Future questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.