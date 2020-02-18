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GROW ROSES FROM CUTTINGS
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23 views • February 18, 2020
In this video I have shown you how to grow rose plant from cuttings. Growing roses from cuttings can be a tricky process, Ideal time to grow roses from cuttings is October till February.
However people living in moderate to cold climates may grow roses anytime of the year.
Rooting hormone is not necessary, but it helps a lot if you want to grow your roses quickly.
Regards,
Container Gardening
Music:
(Courtesy of NCM)
However people living in moderate to cold climates may grow roses anytime of the year.
Rooting hormone is not necessary, but it helps a lot if you want to grow your roses quickly.
Regards,
Container Gardening
Music:
(Courtesy of NCM)
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