Troops and Armored Vehicles Raid Bolivia’s Presidential Palace Amid Military Coup
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
249 views • 10 months ago

'Irregular' mobilization of troops reported in Bolivia. General Commander of the Army, Juan José Zúñiga, declares that there will be a new cabinet and that "the country cannot continue like this any longer." One video even shows Bolivian President, Luis Arce, face to face with the military trying to overthrow his government and demanding they stand down.


current eventsnewspoliticstrendingmilitaryviralworld newscoupmilitary coupamerican patriots for god and countrysoldiersviral videotroopstrending newsboliviaarmored vehiclesviral videospresidential palacetrending videostrending videoluis arcepresident arcebolivian militarybolivian military coup
