🇷🇺🇺🇦 Annihilation of an entire company of Ukrainian BMP-1s with infantry by fire from Russian anti-tank systems and artillery in the Zaporozhye direction.

A column of about a dozen Ukrainian BMP-1s reached the Russian trenches, where they were met by concentrated artillery and anti-tank fire.

It can be seen how one of the vehicles runs into a mine and immediately receives a hit from the ATGM at the moment the infantry dismounts, another BMP is literally torn to pieces after arrival from the detonation of fuel and ammunition. Also in the frame are the skeletons of several already burned-out infantry fighting vehicles and several still intact.

Source @Intel Slava Z

