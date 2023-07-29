🇷🇺🇺🇦 Annihilation of an entire company of Ukrainian BMP-1s with infantry by fire from Russian anti-tank systems and artillery in the Zaporozhye direction.
A column of about a dozen Ukrainian BMP-1s reached the Russian trenches, where they were met by concentrated artillery and anti-tank fire.
It can be seen how one of the vehicles runs into a mine and immediately receives a hit from the ATGM at the moment the infantry dismounts, another BMP is literally torn to pieces after arrival from the detonation of fuel and ammunition. Also in the frame are the skeletons of several already burned-out infantry fighting vehicles and several still intact.
Source @Intel Slava Z
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.