COVERT WARFARE EXPOSED: Trump’s Silent Command, Martial Law, and the Final Battle for America
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
115 views • 2 days ago

John Michael Chambers is joined by a distinguished panel of military veterans and researchers to pull back the curtain on what’s really unfolding behind the headlines. From the activation of Continuity of Government protocols to the strategic response to civil unrest, this discussion goes where mainstream media will not.


Examining the ongoing situation in Minnesota as a potential template for broader national instability, analyzing the involvement of paid agitators, the deployment of federal agents, and the possible invocation of the Insurrection Act. They also explore the legal and military mechanisms that have kept presidential executive orders active across administrations, suggesting a level of uninterrupted constitutional authority that few Americans are aware of.


Looking beyond domestic tensions, the conversation turns to the geopolitical shifts signaled by the newly announced Board of Peace—an international framework poised to reshape global alliances. The panel also offers sobering insight into the precarious state of the financial system and the movement toward asset-backed currency.


This is more than news analysis; it’s a firsthand report from the front lines of a silent, strategic, and spiritual war for the soul of the nation. Viewer discretion and an open mind are advised.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
national sovereigntycivil unrestinsurrection actspiritual warfinancial systemfederal agentsjohn michael chamberscontinuity of governmentmainstream media blackoutconstitutional authoritypaid agitatorsgeopolitical shiftglobal alliancesasset-backed currencyboard of peacestrategic analysismilitary panelminnesota unrestpresidential executive orders
