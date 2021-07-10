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MESSAGE FROM THE PAST & THE FUTURE ARK OF UNKNOWN SPACE
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45 views • July 10, 2021
This is what our FUTURE looks like. Be prepared for greatness and peace on Gaia Mother Earth.
Video 1 – Made in 1956
Video 2 - The Future City virtual tour animation
Quotes:
Architecture bears the civilization of humanity, proves the existence of history, and it is the ark to the unknown space and future. Lenry Frost
If we humans want to survive for hundreds of thousands or millions of years
We must ultimately populate other planets. -- Michael Griffin
HUMAN BEINGS CIVILIZATION THE SOLELY
ACQUAINTED WISDOM OF THE UNIVERSE
GET THE JAB & YOU GET YOUR MUTATIONS!?
WHO KNOWS WHAT THEY WILL TURN YOU INTO? PERHAPS A BUTTERFLY!
Video 1 – Made in 1956
Video 2 - The Future City virtual tour animation
Quotes:
Architecture bears the civilization of humanity, proves the existence of history, and it is the ark to the unknown space and future. Lenry Frost
If we humans want to survive for hundreds of thousands or millions of years
We must ultimately populate other planets. -- Michael Griffin
HUMAN BEINGS CIVILIZATION THE SOLELY
ACQUAINTED WISDOM OF THE UNIVERSE
GET THE JAB & YOU GET YOUR MUTATIONS!?
WHO KNOWS WHAT THEY WILL TURN YOU INTO? PERHAPS A BUTTERFLY!
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