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SITUATION UPDATE: DARPA-FUNDED, RACE-SPECIFIC, SELF-REPLICATING VACCINE BIOWEAPONS REVEALED
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426 views • May 06, 2021
SITUATION UPDATE: DARPA-FUNDED, RACE-SPECIFIC, SELF-REPLICATING VACCINE BIOWEAPONS REVEALED [2021-05-05] - MIKE ADAMS (VIDEO)
"Project Coast"
In the early 80's President Bohta was becoming paranoid about the growing unrest in the townships Project Coast was hatched to develop a biological and chemical warfare Program which would not only suppress the townships but act as a weapon in war. Project Coast involved 200 staff and cost one hundred million rand.
"Project Coast"
In the early 80's President Bohta was becoming paranoid about the growing unrest in the townships Project Coast was hatched to develop a biological and chemical warfare Program which would not only suppress the townships but act as a weapon in war. Project Coast involved 200 staff and cost one hundred million rand.
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