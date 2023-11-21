Truth and Righteousness

Hearts and minds uniting for the god of this world in one world religion. What is interesting about this is my son is able to see this when I tell him what is taking place with individuals and they repeat their behavior and he can see it whilst about with me; and I am talking about senior person in Christ. God is not striving with man and therefore taking his Spirit away from many in these times. Persons cannot be lukewarm. They will be oblivious because people feel strengthened by their numbers.

