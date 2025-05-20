Brain Drain: The Suppression of Intelligence

The control cabal has run multiple operations for more than a century to diminish the average intelligence.

Utilizing their positions of power and the available tools, wealthy psychopaths have used brain poisons, technology and mind manipulation to suppress the ability of people to think as well as they would otherwise.





~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: natural health, poisons, survival, the control cabal, holistic philosophy, inspiration: https://yeswise.com/

~ Yeswise Inspiry archive: https://yeswise.com/inspiry.htm

~ Yeswise Insights archive, notes, resources: https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ reality analysis & philosophy: https://holisticreality.com

~ natural health info + items: https://reallywell.com

~ survival preparedness: https://survivethechanges.com