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ΟΙ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΙ ΔΕΝ ΕΧΟΥΝ ΑΝΑΡΩΤΗΘΕΙ ΓΙΑΤΙ ΝΑ ΣΤΗΘΕΙ ΜΙΑ ΤΕΤΟΙΟΥ ΜΕΓΕΘΟΥΣ ΑΠΑΤΗ
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75 views • April 13, 2020
ΜΕ ΤΟ ΝΑ ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΣ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΔΕΝ ΒΟΗΘΑΣ ΤΟΣΟ ΕΜΕΝΑ ΟΣΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΩΣΗ ΜΑΣ.
Coronavirus: UK confirms plan for its own contact tracing app https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-52263244
David Icke Deleted Interview: https://www.brighteon.com/ffc337b7-9714-40f6-98f5-52743ec6c079
Coronavirus: UK confirms plan for its own contact tracing app https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-52263244
David Icke Deleted Interview: https://www.brighteon.com/ffc337b7-9714-40f6-98f5-52743ec6c079
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