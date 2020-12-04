“Papers Please”...In America?

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'Stay home for Christmas'. Wear masks for the 'first 100 days' of the Biden Administration. Everyone to be issued vaccination cards and tracked in a CDC database. But, even with vaccines, UK medical officer says masks will have to be worn "for years." Authoritarianism is traveling at full-speed. The ideas of individual liberty are more important now than ever.