All Aware EP 308 - Fireside Update with Echo Hotel

Join Nathan as he brings on Echo Hotel from Nightwatch in an open
discussion about current issues, the border, his jail experience, and
news of Donald Trump anticipating his arrest for "trumped" up charges,
later they contemplate how to wake up humanity so we can move past the
corruption and into a new world built for all with zero oppression.
