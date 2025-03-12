BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

IS THE COVIDIOCRACY LEADING ₪ INTO THE TECHNOCRACY❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • 1 month ago

Grabbed this some time ago; what we're dealing with currently is beyond chess - this is JENGA


There is an obvious goal of enslaving us all to cryptocurrencies 🪙 the phasing out of the penny may be a bait and switch into a cashless society [obviously, there exists a process that would cost less than the three cents manufacturing cost reported]


Tariffs are being used as a scare tactic...but tariffs should only be a concern to corporations and governments, NOT We The People...


...but for 1913


The creation of the Federal Reserve;


the fraudulent and UN-RATIFIED 16th Amendment;


and corporations given the 'rights' of a 'person'.


The corporations and government COLLUDED to place the onus [called taxes] upon We The People, rather than on the corporations utilizing resources far in excess of any actual person


Now that all of this is being slowed [and hopefully reversed], we will see our labour, which for over 111 years has been channeled into POTENTIAL ENERGY, begins to become available to us as KINETIC ENERGY


Stay vigilant, frens 🤓


https://tona13.blogspot.com/2015/11/missing-13th-amendment-found-no-lawyers.html


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9n2gk2 [thanks to https://www.technocracy.news/index.php/quick-start/ 🖲]

Keywords
cryptocurrencytechnocracycovidiocracyjengaliberty or enslavement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy