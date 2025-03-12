IS THE COVIDIOCRACY LEADING ₪ INTO THE TECHNOCRACY❓

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Grabbed this some time ago; what we're dealing with currently is beyond chess - this is JENGA
There is an obvious goal of enslaving us all to cryptocurrencies 🪙 the phasing out of the penny may be a bait and switch into a cashless society [obviously, there exists a process that would cost less than the three cents manufacturing cost reported]
Tariffs are being used as a scare tactic...but tariffs should only be a concern to corporations and governments, NOT We The People...
...but for 1913
The creation of the Federal Reserve;
the fraudulent and UN-RATIFIED 16th Amendment;
and corporations given the 'rights' of a 'person'.
The corporations and government COLLUDED to place the onus [called taxes] upon We The People, rather than on the corporations utilizing resources far in excess of any actual person
Now that all of this is being slowed [and hopefully reversed], we will see our labour, which for over 111 years has been channeled into POTENTIAL ENERGY, begins to become available to us as KINETIC ENERGY
Stay vigilant, frens 🤓
https://tona13.blogspot.com/2015/11/missing-13th-amendment-found-no-lawyers.html
