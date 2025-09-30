BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Super-X (1994, Arcade)
Super-X is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed by Korean company Dooyong and published by Korean company NTC (in Korea) and Mitchell Corporation (in Japan).

The game seems to have no story. It also has no ending, at least not after two loops.

The game takes inspiration from Truxton. You have three weapons of different strength and reach. You can upgrade a weapon several times by collecting the same weapon several times. Collecting a different weapon will not improve your weapon level, but it will also not decrease. Collecting an S symbol will increase, while a P symbol gives you an incredibly powerful shot for a limited amount of time. You can also find new bombs. Bombs are of limited supply and have only a certain radius of doing damage.

Keywords
shootemuparcade gamentcdooyongmitchel corporation
