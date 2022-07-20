Missing piece of the 3rd Secret of Fatima: Rome will 'host the seat of the Antichrist'

Xavier Ayral, author of a new book on the messages and prophecies of Marian apparitions, offers his explanation of the vision described in the enigmatic Third Secret of Fatima.

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