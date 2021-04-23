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Barely Touching the Depths of Satan in False Prophet Rg Stair
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Just a continuation of Touching on the depths of Satan in men like False prophet and False brother Stair. Ralph was False in Everyway in Handling the Word of Truth!!! He lived a life of Lies and Hypocrisy and Died a Lying Adulterous Hypocrite!! It is amazing that men likeTimothy Jones still give this Pervert any Credibility at all. Psalms 145:16 Thou openest thine hand, and satisfiest the desire of every living thing. So be it, if God gives you a Strong Delusion there is NO ESCAPING IT. It is a Fearful thing to FALL into the Hands of the Living GOD!!!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://rgstair.com/
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://rgstair.com/
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