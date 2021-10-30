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Project Runway 2019 - The Runway Model's Name Is Kovid Kapoor And He Is Fashioning A Mask #RevelationOfTheMethod
Pain Coming
Pain Coming
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Project Runway 2019 - The Runway Model's Name Is Kovid Kapoor And He Is Fashioning A Mask #RevelationOfTheMethod

The Cryptocracy, Cabal, Secret Government, Deep State, Illuminati, or whatever you want to call them use REVELATION OF THE METHOD in our movies, TV shows, cartoons, comic books, etc. They especially love to use this technique at superbowl halftime shows. They use subliminal messaging to condition you, as a form of predictive programming. It's psychological warfare!

Consent is crucial to the process. Most people have their heads burried in social media or the television. This has shortened our attention spans, and taken away the cognitive ability to realize it when it happens. The component of the mockery of the victim, and eliciting no significant response and opposition from that victim, is all the consent they need.

The Cryptocracy believes in universal law. That by doing this public ritual and psychodrama, then these crimes are perpetrated with our consent. And it is an ancient rule of both the moral and the common law, that silence connotes assent.

Silence and inaction constitute consent in the face of these crimes.

#RevelationOfTheMethod #PredictiveProgramming #Conditioning #Freemasons #Masonic #ConsentIsCrucial #MockeryOfTheVictim #MindControl #PsychologicalControl #PsychologicalWarfare #PublicRitual #OccultRitual #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity

Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
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Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Keywords
mind controlcrimes against humanitypredictive programmingmedical tyrannydepopulation agendapsychological warfareconditioningplandemicscamdemicnuremberg codedo not complyrevelation of the methodpsychological controlconsent is crucialmockery of the victimrockefeller lockstep 2010
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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