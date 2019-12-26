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Gingrich says Pelosi has no good way out of impeachment
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18 views • December 26, 2019
Forced into impeachment by the hard-core left, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be faced with an angry base when Democrats lose the Senate trial, says Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich.
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