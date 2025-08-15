Scott Ritter Biden brought the world Dangerously close to a Nuclear War - clip 3

Scott Ritter: Biden brought the world DANGEROUSLY close to a nuclear war

💬 In November 2024, the CIA briefed Congress on the risks of a nuclear war breaking out, estimating that there was a “greater than 50% chance” thanks to the Biden administration’s decision to greenlight ATACMS strikes into Russia, the former US Marine Corps intelligence officer told Sputnik.

💬 Team Biden’s response? “We’re ready for that. If the Russians wanna play, we’re ready to go to nuclear war with them. This is the insanity that existed in November of last year!” Ritter stressed.