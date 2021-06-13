© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
KETO Chocolate Chip Cookies
Follow
1
Share
Report
139 views • June 13, 2021
These Keto Chocolate Chip Cookies are extremely soft, chewy, and ooey-gooey! Disney posted their chocolate chip cookie recipe online recently, so I decided to make them low carb and keto friendly. Each cookie actually has LESS THAN 1 NET CARB! The results are maybe - dare I say it - THE BEST keto cookies recipe ever...well, you'll have to make them for yourself to find out!
▶Get Your keto food plan for weight loss ▶ https://bit.ly/3gyXlLb
INGREDIENTS:
1 Large Egg
1¼ Cup (140g) Blanched Almond Flour
½ Tsp. Baking Soda
5 Tbsps. (70g) Softened Butter
Heaping ⅓ Cup (80g) Brown Swerve
Heaping ⅓ Cup (55g) Confectioners Swerve
1 Tsp. (3-4g) Pure Vanilla Extract
½ Cup (85g) 0 NET CARB Chocolate Chips
Generous pinch of Salt
INSTRUCTIONS:
First, preheat your oven to 325 °F.
Sift the almond flour through a sieve and into a medium-sized bowl.
Now add the baking soda and a generous pinch of salt.
Combine the ingredients thoroughly with a wire whisk and set aside.
In a separate larger bowl, add the softened butter.
Then, add in the brown swerve and confectioners swerve.
Use a hand mixer and cream the butter and sweetener together for 3-5 minutes - making sure to scrape down the sides of the bowl throughout the process.
Crack a large room-temperature egg into the bowl and mix.
Next, add in the vanilla extract and mix again until everything is well combined.
Now, add just half of the dry ingredients into the bowl and mix with a rubber spatula.
Once the dry ingredients have been incorporated, add the rest and mix again.
Then, fold in the 0 net carb chocolate chips.
Refrigerate the dough for 30 minutes.
Once the dough is chilled, use a cookie scoop to form 12 equal-sized cookies.
You don’t want to crowd your cookies on the sheet so you can use two separate baking sheets for this if necessary.
Bake them for 3 minutes, flatten the tops of the cookies with the back of a spoon, and then continue to bake for another 5-7 minutes.
The cookies will be extremely soft when they come out of the oven so let those rest for another 30 minutes.
Once they’ve had time to set, you can serve and enjoy!
▶Get Your keto food plan for weight loss ▶ https://bit.ly/3gyXlLb
INGREDIENTS:
1 Large Egg
1¼ Cup (140g) Blanched Almond Flour
½ Tsp. Baking Soda
5 Tbsps. (70g) Softened Butter
Heaping ⅓ Cup (80g) Brown Swerve
Heaping ⅓ Cup (55g) Confectioners Swerve
1 Tsp. (3-4g) Pure Vanilla Extract
½ Cup (85g) 0 NET CARB Chocolate Chips
Generous pinch of Salt
INSTRUCTIONS:
First, preheat your oven to 325 °F.
Sift the almond flour through a sieve and into a medium-sized bowl.
Now add the baking soda and a generous pinch of salt.
Combine the ingredients thoroughly with a wire whisk and set aside.
In a separate larger bowl, add the softened butter.
Then, add in the brown swerve and confectioners swerve.
Use a hand mixer and cream the butter and sweetener together for 3-5 minutes - making sure to scrape down the sides of the bowl throughout the process.
Crack a large room-temperature egg into the bowl and mix.
Next, add in the vanilla extract and mix again until everything is well combined.
Now, add just half of the dry ingredients into the bowl and mix with a rubber spatula.
Once the dry ingredients have been incorporated, add the rest and mix again.
Then, fold in the 0 net carb chocolate chips.
Refrigerate the dough for 30 minutes.
Once the dough is chilled, use a cookie scoop to form 12 equal-sized cookies.
You don’t want to crowd your cookies on the sheet so you can use two separate baking sheets for this if necessary.
Bake them for 3 minutes, flatten the tops of the cookies with the back of a spoon, and then continue to bake for another 5-7 minutes.
The cookies will be extremely soft when they come out of the oven so let those rest for another 30 minutes.
Once they’ve had time to set, you can serve and enjoy!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.