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Coming of Christ Lesson 14 - LAWLESS ANTI-CHRISTS!
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50 views • January 08, 2022
This is a contextual study of the pertinent parousia passages found in 2 Thessalonians 2:1-8. I speak about the lawlessness of the Man of Sin continuing to offer contextual proof that Christ returned within the First Century generation to deal specifically with those false teachers and false children of God during the generation of Christ, Paul, and Peter as promised.
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