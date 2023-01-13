Pfizer Shills Falsely Claim They Can’t Be Sued; Another Psyop To Cover Crimes Against Humanity

MIRRORED from Stew Peters Show
11th January 2023
Over and over, you’ll hear people say that we can’t hold big pharma accountable for the damage they’ve caused, because of what our lovely and brave U.S. Congress did. In the PREP Act that they rushed through three years ago, they gave Pfizer and Moderna and all the rest basically total immunity for anything they did.
But this simply isn’t true.
