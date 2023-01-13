Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pfizer Shills Falsely Claim They Can’t Be Sued; Another Psyop To Cover Crimes Against Humanity
69 views
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
Published 18 hours ago |

MIRRORED from Stew Peters Show

11th January 2023

https://rumble.com/v24sydy-pfizer-shills-falsely-claim-they-cant-be-sued-another-psyop-to-cover-crimes.html


Over and over, you’ll hear people say that we can’t hold big pharma accountable for the damage they’ve caused, because of what our lovely and brave U.S. Congress did. In the PREP Act that they rushed through three years ago, they gave Pfizer and Moderna and all the rest basically total immunity for anything they did.

But this simply isn’t true.

Keywords
suedpfizerstew petersmodernacrimes against humanity

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket