Published Wednesday

"The White House is now considering declaring a national climate emergency."  


"If Joe Biden declares a national climate emergency, he would have COVID-like powers. He would impose the Green New Deal on America without a vote in Congress"


The AP is urging other news outlets to use the term "Climate Crisis"

Keywords
emergency powersbiden regimeclimate emergency declarationweve heard it before

