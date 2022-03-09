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Col. MacGregor's Ukraine Truth on Fox News
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81 views • March 09, 2022
"In a recent appearance on the Fox Business Channel, retired US Army Colonel Douglas MacGregor told incredulous host Stuart Varney that Ukraine has little hope of defeating Russia on the battlefield, and the only reason that Ukrainian President Zelensky insists on continuing is because his NATO puppet-masters are demanding that the fight continue."
"Jimmy and The Grayzone’s Aaron Maté (https://mate.substack.com) discuss Zelensky’s precarious position trying to represent the Ukrainian people’s interests while also appeasing the NATO allies who want Ukraine to keep fighting and the neo-Nazi militias that have threatened to assassinate him if he negotiates with Russia."
"Fox Business Guest Tells Truth About Ukraine President"
https://youtu.be/60zIcBwA2ZA
"Jimmy and The Grayzone’s Aaron Maté (https://mate.substack.com) discuss Zelensky’s precarious position trying to represent the Ukrainian people’s interests while also appeasing the NATO allies who want Ukraine to keep fighting and the neo-Nazi militias that have threatened to assassinate him if he negotiates with Russia."
"Fox Business Guest Tells Truth About Ukraine President"
https://youtu.be/60zIcBwA2ZA
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