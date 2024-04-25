After Rigged Trial, the "Epstein" Treatment?

April 25, 2024 - Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson introduced a bill in the House that says anyone convicted of a felony cannot receive Secret Service protection. Will a convicted Trump be Esptein-ed in jail before the November election? Plus $3.5 Billion to resettle Muslims in America, another round of indictments, pro-Hamas campus shutdowns, and Biden's next moves to ruin the USA.
