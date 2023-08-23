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Supply Chain, Hurricane, Dollar Fall & Earthquake
High Hopes
High Hopes
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133 views • August 23, 2023

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


August 23, 2023


Major Supply Chain issues are starting to develop all over the country. Store Shelves seem rather sparse and to acquire parts to get things repaired is getting more difficult to get a hold of. We also take a look at Hurricane Hilary, and it seems that part of Michigan will get hit as well. God has told many of His Prophets that a major storm will hit America, followed by an Earthquake so devastating it will split America.


00:00 - Major Supply Chain Issues

04:56 - Stock market Crash by End of 2023

08:05 - Active Prophecies

10:10 - Brazil Considering new Currency at Summit

11:42 - Hurricane Hilary may soak Michigan

14:13 - Paul Jackson Video Clip about Earthquake

16:33 - A Great Earthquake Coming

20:20 - God gives us Hope

23:37 - Joseph’s Kitchen


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club

To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:

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Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club


Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/categories/archaeology

to view our 5 DVD Promotion on Archaeology


Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com

to choose a monthly subscription and use promo code TPC2023 to get your FIRST MONTH FREE!

OR USE PROMO CODE TPC2023Y FOR $20 OFF ANNUAL PLAN - Limited Time Only


Visit https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/

for "God's Treasure Offer".


Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]


Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112


For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church


Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog


Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/


Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/


Become a Ministry Member here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership


Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon


Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/


Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"

Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/


Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/


Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/


Visit our Download Section here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/wc3jVV70wNnA

Keywords
americaearthquakeprophecybrazilmichiganhurricanehilarystock market crashbricsprophecy clubsupply chainnew currencystan johnsondollar fallsplit americasparse shelvesmajor stormpaul jackson
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