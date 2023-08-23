Create New Account
Supply Chain, Hurricane, Dollar Fall & Earthquake
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


August 23, 2023


Major Supply Chain issues are starting to develop all over the country. Store Shelves seem rather sparse and to acquire parts to get things repaired is getting more difficult to get a hold of. We also take a look at Hurricane Hilary, and it seems that part of Michigan will get hit as well. God has told many of His Prophets that a major storm will hit America, followed by an Earthquake so devastating it will split America.


00:00 - Major Supply Chain Issues

04:56 - Stock market Crash by End of 2023

08:05 - Active Prophecies

10:10 - Brazil Considering new Currency at Summit

11:42 - Hurricane Hilary may soak Michigan

14:13 - Paul Jackson Video Clip about Earthquake

16:33 - A Great Earthquake Coming

20:20 - God gives us Hope

23:37 - Joseph’s Kitchen


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/wc3jVV70wNnA

Keywords
americaearthquakeprophecybrazilmichiganhurricanehilarystock market crashbricsprophecy clubsupply chainnew currencystan johnsondollar fallsplit americasparse shelvesmajor stormpaul jackson

