2 Standards Of Justice

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* Fairness is ingrained in our society.
* Justice is supposed to be blind.
* There is nothing fair about a cover-up.
* Dems’ dangerous pattern of injustice.
* Feds raid homes of Trump officials.
* Republicans are being shackled.
* Dems must be held accountable.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 24 June 2022