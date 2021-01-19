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A FREEDOM-LOVING SHERIFF TAKES A STAND
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560 views • January 19, 2021
Want to hear something powerful and inspiring from a very important elected official who not only takes his job very seriously, but has a rock solid grasp on the proper role of civil government in a culture that cherishes and preserves liberty?
If so, I’d like to share a Media Release posted yesterday by Sheriff Robert B. Norris of Kootenai County, Idaho. I’ll also post a link below. Here’s what Sheriff Norris had to say...
(Link to Media Release posted below.)
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Link to referenced article/media release: https://www.khq.com/coronavirus/kootenai-county-sheriff-says-deputies-will-not-enforce-unenforceable-mandates-on-citizens/article_cc5c679a-5448-11eb-9f78-33a6ae8f1073.html
If so, I’d like to share a Media Release posted yesterday by Sheriff Robert B. Norris of Kootenai County, Idaho. I’ll also post a link below. Here’s what Sheriff Norris had to say...
(Link to Media Release posted below.)
_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
Link to referenced article/media release: https://www.khq.com/coronavirus/kootenai-county-sheriff-says-deputies-will-not-enforce-unenforceable-mandates-on-citizens/article_cc5c679a-5448-11eb-9f78-33a6ae8f1073.html
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