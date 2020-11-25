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VICTORY! Kayleigh McEnany Reveals How Trump Will Win this Election With His Secret Weapon
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572 views • November 25, 2020
Kayleigh McEnany on fox news reveals how trump will win, as i norted ealier, its part of the 14th amendment, and that will give him the win. The 14th amendment, is very powerful if the president has evidence, and we all klnow he does, people will be thrown in jail....
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