FREE SPEECH THREATENS GLOBALISTS
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1153 followers
Follow
1
79 views • 2 days ago

FREE SPEECH THREATENS GLOBALISTS

-------------

Democrats Would Like To Suppress Free Speech The Way Britain Does

COMMON DICTATORSHIP
"There is a massive web of evil now fanning out from a nucleus of power. There is a plan now to engulf your world into a united center of power with a central head of man-man uniting all nations into a common dictatorship, man seeking to discard My House and set up one to his own liking and nature. I allow you to proceed but for a short time." - Jesus, December 24, 1976

--------------

     "It will be brother against brother and sister against sister; and it shall be bishop against bishop and cardinal against cardinal, as satan has set himself in their midst. Persevere to the end and you will be saved. All who acknowledge My Son before man shall be acknowledged by Him before the Father.

 "It is all, My children, part of the diabolical plan to reduce man to a state of servitude to evil. There are Masters in the world, Grand Masters in the world, who now seek to govern the lives of every man, woman, and child. They are gathering together to bring mankind under servitude."

https://www.tldm.org/Bayside/messages/bm761228.htm




