Is Divorce and Remarriage A Sin?

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Hear what Jesus says about divorce and remarriage. The clause "except for fornication" has been used many times to justify adultery, but this is not what Jesus taught. This video offers a balanced perspective on Christian sexual standards so that we can avoid self righteous hypocrisy with regards to our own sexual righteousness.
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