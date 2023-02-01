Navigating Market Crashes, Inflation, CBDCs, and Small Banks in the 2023 Economic Reset

Streamed live 2/1/2023

Viewer Questions:

Question 1: 0:44 What will happen to peoples social security payments and pension payments during a market crash or a reset?

Question 2: 2:34 I know that gold holds value over time but how will it help me in the 2023 inflationary depression? Especially, if the nominal price is repressed.

Question 3: 4:38 During a reset when they lop off zeros, what happens to gold and silver? Does it get zeros lopped off too?

Question 4: 9:53 Do you think that citizens will revolt before a CBDC is forced on us?

Question 5: 10:42 What are your thoughts on what will happen to small rural banks when the economy crashes? Any pros or cons for being a small bank?

Question 6: 12:38 What is the possibility of Gold/silver being revalued and then the dollar backed by the new value of Gold/Silver? Is this a possibility since some central bankers have mentioned this?

Question 7: 14:49 How much of my retirement savings should be in physical assets like gold and silver?

Question 8: 15:36 What will happen to our banks when the CBDC comes out. also what is Fednow. Is the Fednow an app?