For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here:
https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/navigating-market-crashes-inflation-cbdcs-and-small-banks-in-the-2023-economic-reset/
Viewer Questions:
Question 1: 0:44 What will happen to peoples social security payments and pension payments during a market crash or a reset?
Question 2: 2:34 I know that gold holds value over time but how will it help me in the 2023 inflationary depression? Especially, if the nominal price is repressed.
Question 3: 4:38 During a reset when they lop off zeros, what happens to gold and silver? Does it get zeros lopped off too?
Question 4: 9:53 Do you think that citizens will revolt before a CBDC is forced on us?
Question 5: 10:42 What are your thoughts on what will happen to small rural banks when the economy crashes? Any pros or cons for being a small bank?
Question 6: 12:38 What is the possibility of Gold/silver being revalued and then the dollar backed by the new value of Gold/Silver? Is this a possibility since some central bankers have mentioned this?
Question 7: 14:49 How much of my retirement savings should be in physical assets like gold and silver?
Question 8: 15:36 What will happen to our banks when the CBDC comes out. also what is Fednow. Is the Fednow an app? 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.