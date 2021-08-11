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America's Ideological Divorce Is In Full Swing
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50 views • August 11, 2021
America now offers two realities: In one, you must wear a mask to leave your home, show your papers when you buy groceries, and swear fealty to a geriatric child sniffer. In the other, we're free.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61141abd4a5c50474cc41483
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61141abd4a5c50474cc41483
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