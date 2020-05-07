HEALTHY RECIPES TO LOSE WEIGHT FOR SUMMER 2018! (What I eat to get in shape)

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Also some of my current fave recipes :) PERFECT for summer, and getting fit for summer!
Hope you enjoy this video!
Liezl XO
My blog: www.liezljayne.com
ALSO here are some links to other helpful weight loss videos/ other info I have for you guys (all linked below here..)
★ MY WEIGHT LOSS GUIDE & MEAL PLAN: http://guides.liezljayne.com/guides/
★ FREE 3 DAY EATING PLAN: http://guides.liezljayne.com/3-day-ea...
★ WEIGHT LOSS MEAL PREP FOR WOMEN (1 WEEK/ 1 HR): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5GP-...
★ WHAT I EAT TO LOSE WEIGHT (When I'm busy AF): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vw-k9...
★ My 16 minute fat burning weight loss workout: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l3A7-...
★ 5 quick healthy weeknight dinner ideas: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MvVU...
★ What I ate to lose 30 Lbs in 12 weeks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aIlj2...
★ Calorie hacks for weight loss (never "count" calories again): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPqrU...
★ HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT FAST & SEE RESULTS WITH CALORIES: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_fda...
★ WEIGHT LOSS MEAL PLAN VIDEO #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXI-c...
★ WEIGHT LOSS MEAL PLAN VIDEO #2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eu-HN...
★ 20 WEIGHT LOSS HACKS EVERY GIRL SHOULD KNOW: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TDW-y...
★ HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT FAST: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f2Hlr...
★ MY WEIGHT LOSS STORY: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1irWm...
*This video in NOT sponsored - All opinions are my own.
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★ My Links:
BLOG: http://liezljayne.com/
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/liezljayne/
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/liezljayne.blog
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/liezljayne
PINTEREST: https://pinterest.com/liezljayne/
★ Check out my weight-loss guide & meal plan: http://guides.liezljayne.com/guides/
★ FREE downloads on my blog: http://guides.liezljayne.com/free/
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★ FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:
I'm answering my most asked Questions here: http://guides.liezljayne.com/frequent...
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Thanks so much for watching this video, I really hope you enjoyed it - and I hope that you found it helpful!
Subscribe to my channel for more videos! xo
DISCLAIMER - Please note that you should be in a healthy state before you decide to follow a new way of eating, or a calorie restricted diet. It’s always advised that you talk to your GP, doctor or health care professional to see if a new way of eating is suitable for your personal health needs and goals. This eating plan is not suitable for men, children, pregnant women, lactating women, or people who are still developing - It is only intended as inspiration for women who are already in a healthy state, and who are trying to lose weight and get into better shape. This way of eating is only intended for short term use. Please take special note that every women, and every person, will have different daily calorie needs for weight-loss - based on their natural body type and build, current weight, height, daily activity level and health goals. This is not a "one size fits all" way of eating.
DISCLAIMER - Please note that you should be in a fit and healthy state before you perform these workouts. It is always a good idea to consult with your doctor, medical practitioner or fitness coach to see if a new exercise program is suitable for you and your personal needs.
*THIS VIDEO IS NOT SPONSORED - ALL OPINIONS ARE MY OWN