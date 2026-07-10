WAR ROOM LIVE [3 of 3] Friday 7/10/26 • cont'd LT COL ANTHONY AGUILAR, News, Reports & Analysis • Alex Jones Network

TRUMP REFUSES TO SIGN LANDMARK HOUSING BILL IN PROTEST OVER STALLED ELECTIONS LEGISLATION, FEDERAL JUDGE ORDERS DHS NOT TO OBEY ORDER FROM ANOTHER JUDGE… PLUS, DISTURBING VIDEO SHOWS UNCONSCIOUS MCCONNELL STRETCHERED INTO AMBULANCE!

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