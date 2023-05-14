Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talks foreign policy Ukraine War

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talks to Russell Brand about the U.S. foreign policy establishment's role in starting the Ukraine War and John F. Kennedy's 1963 speech on Russia:





"President Bush famously told them, we will not move NATO one inch to the east. Well, since then, we've moved 1000 miles to the east. And we've incorporated 14 of the Russian former satellites...





They repeatedly said to us, you cannot incorporate Ukraine into NATO. We then unilaterally walked away from our two Intermediate Nuclear Weapons treaties with Russians. We had a treaty saying you can't use Intermediate Nuclear weapons. These were huge steps in progress. And we cancelled both of them unilaterally. We told the Russians, we're not doing that anymore. Then we started surrounding them with these missile systems, we started practicing, you know, incorporating Ukraine into interoperability with NATO forces...





We then help to overthrow the democratically elected government of Ukraine in 2014 and install a very ultra nationalist, and that is a polite way of describing them as ultra nationalists, you know, a government that is extremely anti Russian. That prompts the Russians to go in and invade Crimea, because they're terrified that now that we have our own government in place there, we're going to put the naval, our US Navy fleet, at a warm water port that they've had for I think, 370 years, it's their only warm water port, it's their way of having a military presence in the Black Sea."





https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1657142038620676096





@KanekoaTheGreat