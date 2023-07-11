They put her in the cage, took her around so she couldn't remember the way back

Pitiful Animal





July 10, 2023





In Vietnam, these images appear on almost every street.

Dog meat in Vietnam is allowed to be a specialty, it is widely sold in the market.

Here we have a lot of volunteer teams working secretly to ensure safety.

With a little chance, the team members are willing to risk their lives to help the dogs with an unfortunate fate.

This was a truck that was secretly recorded by the volunteers.

There were hundreds of dogs from big to small piled up in the truck , many dogs died of suffocation.

Seeing this truck made me feel very helpless. Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





