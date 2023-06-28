Vaccinated Malaysian Actor Collapses On Talk Show 💉(2022)

Incident occurred in February of 2022.
“KUALA LUMPUR: Singer, actor, emcee and television host Roslan Shah fell "flat on his face" while being interviewed live on TV3 today.
Roslan, 52, who is recuperating at a private hospital, collapsed during the live telecast of popular women's talk show Wanita Hari Ini (WHI) at Sri Pentas, Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya around noon.
https://www.nst.com.my/lifestyle/groove/2022/02/775592/showbiz-singer-and-tv-host-roslan-shah-hospitalised-after-collapsing
Source @Covid BC
