Vaccinated Malaysian Actor Collapses On Talk Show 💉(2022)
Published Yesterday

Incident occurred in February of 2022.

“KUALA LUMPUR: Singer, actor, emcee and television host Roslan Shah fell "flat on his face" while being interviewed live on TV3 today.

Roslan, 52, who is recuperating at a private hospital, collapsed during the live telecast of popular women's talk show Wanita Hari Ini (WHI) at Sri Pentas, Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya around noon.

https://www.nst.com.my/lifestyle/groove/2022/02/775592/showbiz-singer-and-tv-host-roslan-shah-hospitalised-after-collapsing

Source @Covid BC

